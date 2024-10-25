Lions defeat Tigers for 1st win in Korean Series

Samsung Lions starter Denyi Reyes pitches against the Kia Tigers during Game 3 of the Korean Series at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 235 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

The Samsung Lions homered their way past the Kia Tigers 4-2 at home on Friday for their first win in the Korean Series after dropping two straight games.

The Lions launched four solo home runs to tie the Korean Series record to back starter Denyi Reyes, who threw seven innings of one-run ball and struck out eight at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 235 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The Lions will look to even the best-of-seven series in Game 4, which starts at 2 p.m. in Daegu. They are trying to become just the third team in 20 tries to rally from a 2-0 deficit to win the Korean Series. The 2013 Lions were the last team to pull off that comeback.

The Lions are chasing their first title since 2014, while the Tigers haven't come out on top since 2017.

Lions designated hitter Park Byung-ho hit his 14th career postseason home run to share the all-time lead with ex-Lions star Lee Seung-yuop. (Yonhap)