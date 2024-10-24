Most Popular
[New in Town] Nothing standard about ‘Standard Bun’By Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 26, 2024 - 16:00
Mocha buns, the once-popular sweet treat with a crispy outside and abundant cream filling, seem to have all but disappeared from Seoul’s streets in recent years, perhaps pushed out by the arrival of newer, more creative desserts.
At Standard Bun, a cafe in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, that opened in early October, mocha buns have been transformed in a surprising way.
Each bun's crispy coffee layer is decorated with a topping that matches its generous filling. Everything from the usual milk cream filling to flavors like pistachio chocolate, blueberry, butterscotch cream, coconut, strawberry, matcha cream, lemon custard and caramel butter, is made behind the counter in Standard Bun’s kitchen.
But in keeping with the saying “simply is best,” one has to try Standard Bun’s original bun.
There are several recommended ways to enjoy the original bun -- one is to pour a fresh cup of hot espresso over it. The sweet chocolate fudge and candied almond notes of the espresso are a great combination with the coffee cookie-like surface of the mocha bun.
Another way involves spreading Standard Bun’s homemade maple syrup-aged butter on a mocha bun. The butter, which the shop makes by maturing butter in a huge jar filled with maple syrup, has an almost cream-like texture and thick maple-syrup aroma. You can also dip a mocha bun into hot chocolate or even mushroom soup for a surprisingly well-matched taste.
Standard Bun also has an array of sandwiches, all with generous amounts of fillings.
From chive buns, which feature two slices of butter sandwiched between the bun and a chive cream cheese topping, to jambon cheese buns and ham and cheese buns, you may have never realized how well the sweet buns pair with savory flavors.
These palm-sized mocha bun sandwiches are a great snack and two sandwiches make for a proper lunch.
Standard Bun’s drink’s menu can be largely divided into four kinds: Coffee, smoothies, coconut drinks and tea. Coffees on offer include Americanos and espresso as well as the more unique orange Bianco, malt cream latte and Einspanner. Fruit smoothies -- strawberry, blueberry, banana and hazelnut -- cost 9,500 won ($6.50) each. Meanwhile, coconut drink flavors vary from chocolate and coffee to hazelnut and pistachio.
Located at 37 Hangang-daero, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Standard Bun is open every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Buns cost around 5,000 won to 6,000 won. Find out more on their Instagram, @standardbun_
From the hippest Korean eateries to world-renowned restaurants’ Seoul branches, The Korea Herald tries out new dining spots in its New In Town series. The Korea Herald pays for all.
