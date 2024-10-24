Seoul shares open lower on US losses

Most Popular
-
1
[Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
-
2
Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
-
3
[Oddities] What's in a name? How Koreans faked their way to Kim, Lee and Park
-
4
Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground
-
5
N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
-
6
Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield
-
7
Kakao’s AI service Kanana aims for ‘next KakaoTalk’
-
8
[ASEAN Plus Korea] 'Restrictive immigration may dampen Southeast Asian interest in Korea'
-
9
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose set career-highs
-
10
[KH Explains] Tesla’s vague robotaxi vision may let Hyundai-Waymo narrow gap
Seoul shares open lower on US lossesBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 24, 2024 - 09:31
Seoul shares opened lower Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street amid concerns over a slower pace of the US Federal Reserve's rate cuts.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 8.92 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,590.70 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.96 percent to 42,514.95, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.6 percent to 18,276.65.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 1.5 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shed 1.5 percent, and state-run Korea Gas Corp. was down 1.1 percent.
Among gainers, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. rose 2.5 percent, leading refiner SK Innovation Co. climbed 0.9 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air Co. gained 0.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,381.50 won against the dollar, up 0.7 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul unveils plan to move 68 km of railways underground
-
N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
-
Korea building law database system for foreign nationals: minister