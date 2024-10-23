[Graphic News] South Korea tops culinary travel destinations in Asia

A recent survey by the digital platform Agoda.com has revealed that South Korea is Asia’s leading culinary travel destination. Among over 4,000 travelers who booked through the platform, 64 percent cited “experiencing Korean food” as their primary reason for visiting.

Taiwan closely follows in second place with 62 percent, while Thailand ranks third at 55 percent. Japan and Malaysia come in fourth and fifth, with 52 percent and 49 percent, respectively.

In recent years, South Korea’s culinary culture has gained global popularity, largely due to the influence of K-content, such as Korean dramas and movies, which often highlight Korean cuisine and attract food enthusiasts worldwide.

Popular dishes among travelers include seafood from Jeju Island and charcoal-grilled black pork. Adventurous visitors often seek out soy-marinated crab in coastal cities like Incheon, while others head to Gangneung, Gangwon Province, for Chodang soft tofu. Traditional markets like Gwangjang Market in Seoul buzz with activity as visitors indulge in street food favorites like tteokbokki and bindaetteok.