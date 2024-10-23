Most Popular
[Herald Interview] Lee Seung-yoon presents his defiant world with ‘Yeok Seong’By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Oct. 24, 2024 - 07:00
Singer-songwriter Lee Seung-yoon, known for profound messages and intense sound, has returned with his third full-length album, "Yeok Seong," pouring out his stories into the music.
“With this album, I feel like I’ve achieved everything I’ve wanted as a musician," Lee said in a group interview in Gangnam, southern Seoul, Monday.
"There’s a sense of pride in realizing the songs and albums I’ve dreamed of creating since the moment I started music."
Lee came on to the music scene in 2011 when he made it to the finals of "MBC College Musicians Festival" performing his own compositions. He continued to make music, largely unknown, as a member of rock band Alary-Kansion at underground music spaces. A YouTube search also yields videos of Lee busking in front of Dongdaemun Design Plaza with a little girl as his only audience, until her mother calls her away.
His big break came in late 2020 when he appeared on JTBC's reality music competition "Sing Again," taking the show by storm as Participant No. 30 and clinching the top prize. Since then, there has been no looking back -- he has continued as an indie singer-songwriter, releasing albums, performing at festivals and holding packed concerts.
“Yeok Seong,” the title of the latest album and its lead track, is a Korean term that holds two meanings: a movement in opposition to something, and an act of blindly taking one side regardless of right or wrong. The singer reflected that he aimed to encapsulate both meanings in the album.
“I like open-ended stories, so I don’t want to confine the song’s subject to a specific target. The word ‘Yeok Seong’ typically evokes an image of resisting something massive, but I think it’s not just a matter of black and white — it can happen in the midst of rainbow-like complexities," Lee said. "Everyone has moments where they need the courage to stand up for something, and I wanted to include all those stories.”
Lee, who weaves his philosophy into his lyrics with words and expressions not so frequently used, shared that he often writes lyrics based on feelings of anger and strives to infuse his “Lee Seung-yoon-ness” into his songs.
“I don’t necessarily try to write poetic lyrics. However, I do put a lot of effort into making phrases that can be viewed from diverse perspectives,” he added.
“Yeok Seong” itself is a term rarely used in everyday life and is more commonly used in describing rebellions. Despite choosing such a strong term, Lee is known among fans for frequently saying, “Let’s not get too grand.”
“I say those words because, ironically, I’m someone who so desperately dreams and chases ideals. I keep saying those things because I want to stay realistic although I keep dreaming of something,” said the singer.
The singer added that the tension between dreams and reality serves as inspiration for his lyrics.
The album's first track, “Intro,” was influenced by the existentialism of German philosopher Martin Heidegger, and Lee described that it encapsulates the entire album.
“We find ourselves existing in this world without our own volition, and we grapple with how to live in this 'thrownness,'" he said, referring to Heidegger's concept that people are "thrown" into existence. "Though I used philosophical terms in the lyrics, I don’t think issues about our existence can be fully explained. I wrote the song to say I’ll just keep walking, even though I cannot encapsulate or textualize my existence.”
Appreciated by fans for his powerful, energetic stage performances, Lee reminisced about how happy he has been performing at many festivals and solo concerts this year. He explained that while on stage, he tends to immerse himself in the music and performance rather than overthinking.
“During performances, I often don’t remember much, and when I blink, it’s already the last song. If I’m fully conscious, I sometimes worry I wasn’t focused enough on that day’s performance,” Lee said with a laugh.
Known by the nickname “Wild Horse,” the singer concluded the interview by expressing strong confidence in his new album.
“I think I’ve successfully released an album that pretends to be tamed while still containing resistance. I’m very satisfied with it.”
