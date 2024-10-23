[Herald Interview] Lee Seung-yoon presents his defiant world with ‘Yeok Seong’

Singer-songwriter Lee Seung-yoon, known for profound messages and intense sound, has returned with his third full-length album, "Yeok Seong," pouring out his stories into the music.

“With this album, I feel like I’ve achieved everything I’ve wanted as a musician," Lee said in a group interview in Gangnam, southern Seoul, Monday.

"There’s a sense of pride in realizing the songs and albums I’ve dreamed of creating since the moment I started music."

Lee came on to the music scene in 2011 when he made it to the finals of "MBC College Musicians Festival" performing his own compositions. He continued to make music, largely unknown, as a member of rock band Alary-Kansion at underground music spaces. A YouTube search also yields videos of Lee busking in front of Dongdaemun Design Plaza with a little girl as his only audience, until her mother calls her away.

His big break came in late 2020 when he appeared on JTBC's reality music competition "Sing Again," taking the show by storm as Participant No. 30 and clinching the top prize. Since then, there has been no looking back -- he has continued as an indie singer-songwriter, releasing albums, performing at festivals and holding packed concerts.

“Yeok Seong,” the title of the latest album and its lead track, is a Korean term that holds two meanings: a movement in opposition to something, and an act of blindly taking one side regardless of right or wrong. The singer reflected that he aimed to encapsulate both meanings in the album.

“I like open-ended stories, so I don’t want to confine the song’s subject to a specific target. The word ‘Yeok Seong’ typically evokes an image of resisting something massive, but I think it’s not just a matter of black and white — it can happen in the midst of rainbow-like complexities," Lee said. "Everyone has moments where they need the courage to stand up for something, and I wanted to include all those stories.”

Lee, who weaves his philosophy into his lyrics with words and expressions not so frequently used, shared that he often writes lyrics based on feelings of anger and strives to infuse his “Lee Seung-yoon-ness” into his songs.

“I don’t necessarily try to write poetic lyrics. However, I do put a lot of effort into making phrases that can be viewed from diverse perspectives,” he added.