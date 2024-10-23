[KH Explains] Tesla’s vague robotaxi vision may let Hyundai-Waymo narrow gap

Tesla's Cybercab, a self-driving electric vehicle revealed at the "We, Robot" event on Oct. 11, boasts a futuristic design with butterfly doors and a compact, two-passenger cabin. Engineered without a steering wheel or pedals and utilizing inductive charging, this autonomous prototype aims for heightened safety and cost efficiency, targeting production by 2026. (Tesla)

Tesla’s recent unveiling of its Robotaxi prototype has generated some buzz, but the absence of critical details leaves room for competitors -- such as Hyundai Motor Group -- to potentially make up ground in the race toward autonomous vehicles. While Tesla remains a dominant force in electric vehicles and self-driving technology, its latest announcement raises as many questions as it does excitement.

At the Tesla event named "We, Robot," held at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California on Oct. 11, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased the CyberCab, a sleek, minimalist two-door robotaxi designed to operate without a steering wheel or pedals. While Musk's promise of mass production by 2026 at a price point under $30,000 grabbed headlines, the absence of key details, such as how the vehicle’s autonomous systems would navigate complex urban environments or meet regulatory hurdles, left some fans and industry insiders underwhelmed.

Too early to write off Tesla

Still, industry watchers say it would be premature to dismiss Tesla’s vision outright. Tesla’s ambitions extend beyond building self-driving cars -- they aim to revolutionize urban transportation with a fleet of robotaxis that generate revenue even when idle. At the same time, these bold aspirations also underline the long road ahead for the entire industry in terms of achieving regulatory approval and resolving safety concerns.

An industry insider who works closely with Hyundai Motor Group commented on the unveiling, saying, “Tesla's robotaxi remains more of a concept on a roadmap, but even that poses a real threat to competitors who are still grappling with overcoming consumer hesitancy around electric vehicles, let alone introducing fully autonomous taxis.”

Hyundai-Waymo tie-up

Hyundai has been steadily building its own autonomous capabilities. Hyundai recently partnered with US-based self-driving technology company Waymo, an offshoot of Google, to develop autonomous taxis based on Hyundai's electric Ioniq 5 model. This collaboration is expected to place Waymo’s technology into Hyundai’s vehicles for deployment in Waymo One, Waymo’s commercial robotaxi service, by the end of 2025.