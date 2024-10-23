PM vows to closely communicate with Nat'l Assembly to enact law for AI industry

Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
2
Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'
-
3
Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate
-
4
[Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
-
5
Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment
-
6
Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
-
7
[Oddities] What's in a name? How Koreans faked their way to Kim, Lee and Park
-
8
[Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap
-
9
Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
-
10
Yoon meets Han amid escalating tension within ruling party
PM vows to closely communicate with Nat'l Assembly to enact law for AI industryBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 23, 2024 - 10:16
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday the government will collaborate with the National Assembly to promptly enact a law supporting the artificial intelligence industry.
Han underscored the importance of the proposed AI Act, which aims to establish a legal framework promoting the AI industry while ensuring the safe use of the technology.
"(The government) will closely communicate with the National Assembly to promptly pass the AI Act," Han said during a conference in Seoul. "The government will spare no investment and support to support research and investment, build infrastructure and foster professionals."
The proposed Act on Industry and Framework for Establishing Trustworthy AI, first introduced in 2021, has been pending for a long time due to disagreements between political parties. Once enacted, it would consolidate seven AI-related bills proposed since 2022.
Last month, South Korea launched a presidential committee to create AI strategy and coordinate research and development efforts, aiming to become one of the top three AI leaders globally by 2027. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul's support for Kyiv hangs on NK involvement
-
'K-pop is all about money'
-
'Restrictive immigration may dampen ASEAN interest in Korea'