PM vows to closely communicate with Nat'l Assembly to enact law for AI industry

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during an opening ceremony for the AI Global Forum in Seoul, in this May 22. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday the government will collaborate with the National Assembly to promptly enact a law supporting the artificial intelligence industry.

Han underscored the importance of the proposed AI Act, which aims to establish a legal framework promoting the AI industry while ensuring the safe use of the technology.

"(The government) will closely communicate with the National Assembly to promptly pass the AI Act," Han said during a conference in Seoul. "The government will spare no investment and support to support research and investment, build infrastructure and foster professionals."

The proposed Act on Industry and Framework for Establishing Trustworthy AI, first introduced in 2021, has been pending for a long time due to disagreements between political parties. Once enacted, it would consolidate seven AI-related bills proposed since 2022.

Last month, South Korea launched a presidential committee to create AI strategy and coordinate research and development efforts, aiming to become one of the top three AI leaders globally by 2027. (Yonhap)