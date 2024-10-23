Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo

    [Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
  2. 2

    Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'

    Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'
  3. 3

    Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate

    Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate
  4. 4

    [Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'

    [Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
  5. 5

    Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment

    Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment
  1. 6

    Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official

    Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
  2. 7

    [Oddities] What's in a name? How Koreans faked their way to Kim, Lee and Park

    [Oddities] What's in a name? How Koreans faked their way to Kim, Lee and Park
  3. 8

    [Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap

    [Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap
  4. 9

    Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain

    Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
  5. 10

    Yoon meets Han amid escalating tension within ruling party

    Yoon meets Han amid escalating tension within ruling party
피터빈트

PM vows to closely communicate with Nat'l Assembly to enact law for AI industry

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 23, 2024 - 10:16

    • Link copied

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during an opening ceremony for the AI Global Forum in Seoul, in this May 22. (Yonhap) Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during an opening ceremony for the AI Global Forum in Seoul, in this May 22. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday the government will collaborate with the National Assembly to promptly enact a law supporting the artificial intelligence industry.

Han underscored the importance of the proposed AI Act, which aims to establish a legal framework promoting the AI industry while ensuring the safe use of the technology.

"(The government) will closely communicate with the National Assembly to promptly pass the AI Act," Han said during a conference in Seoul. "The government will spare no investment and support to support research and investment, build infrastructure and foster professionals."

The proposed Act on Industry and Framework for Establishing Trustworthy AI, first introduced in 2021, has been pending for a long time due to disagreements between political parties. Once enacted, it would consolidate seven AI-related bills proposed since 2022.

Last month, South Korea launched a presidential committee to create AI strategy and coordinate research and development efforts, aiming to become one of the top three AI leaders globally by 2027. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines