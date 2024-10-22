[Graphic News] Dodgers, Yankees meet in first World Series in 43 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers have secured a spot in the World Series for the first time in four years after defeating the New York Mets.

With the Dodgers claiming the National League Championship, a World Series showdown between two of Major League Baseball’s most prestigious teams, the New York Yankees and the Dodgers, will take place for the first time in 43 years.

The Dodgers triumphed over the Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the 2024 MLB National League Championship Series on Monday.