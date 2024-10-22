[Graphic News] Dodgers, Yankees meet in first World Series in 43 years

Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
2
Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'
-
3
Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate
-
4
[Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
-
5
Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment
-
6
Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
-
7
[Oddities] What's in a name? How Koreans faked their way to Kim, Lee and Park
-
8
[Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap
-
9
Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
-
10
Yoon meets Han amid escalating tension within ruling party
[Graphic News] Dodgers, Yankees meet in first World Series in 43 yearsBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct. 23, 2024 - 08:00
The Los Angeles Dodgers have secured a spot in the World Series for the first time in four years after defeating the New York Mets.
With the Dodgers claiming the National League Championship, a World Series showdown between two of Major League Baseball’s most prestigious teams, the New York Yankees and the Dodgers, will take place for the first time in 43 years.
The Dodgers triumphed over the Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the 2024 MLB National League Championship Series on Monday.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul's support for Kyiv hangs on NK involvement
-
'K-pop is all about money'
-
'Restrictive immigration may dampen ASEAN interest in Korea'