[Eye Interview] Charting remarkable year, Anton Hur's journey in literature continues

Anton Hur poses for a photo in an interview with The Korea Herald, in Seoul. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald) Anton Hur poses for a photo in an interview with The Korea Herald, in Seoul. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Acclaimed Korean-to-English translator and newly minted novelist, Anton Hur is navigating his busiest year yet. Based in Seoul, Hur was born in Stockholm and raised in Hong Kong, Ethiopia and Thailand, "but mostly in Korea." So far this year, he has published six translated works, made his debut as a fiction writer, and embarked on a whirlwind international book tour -- with more to come in the remaining months. “I've been traveling a lot this year,” Hur said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Oct. 10. “I’ve been to Seattle, Montreal, Dubai, Bhutan and the UK twice. By the second time (I passed through the same airport), I was like, 'Why does this place feel so familiar?' And I must have spent nearly a month in the US.” Reflecting on his packed schedule, Hur recalled his conversation with Daniel Hahn, the British writer, editor and translator with over a hundred books to his name. “I remember thinking, ‘How does this guy, always on the move, find time to work?’ And he told me he does it in airports, on planes, on trains. I was so stunned. I thought, ‘How can you live like that?’” But here he is, living that very life. Next on Hur’s itinerary is the Singapore Writers Festival, Nov. 8-17, where he’s been invited to speak, and he has one more book, the million-copy bestselling essay, “I Decided to Live as Me,” by Kim Su-hyun, set to hit the shelves on Nov. 19 with Penguin Random House.

Bora Chung (left) and Anton Hur, who were shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize for "Cursed Bunny," attend Shortlist Readings at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London, in May 2022. (International Booker Prize) Bora Chung (left) and Anton Hur, who were shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize for "Cursed Bunny," attend Shortlist Readings at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London, in May 2022. (International Booker Prize)

From double nominations to International Booker judge On top of everything, Hur has been appointed as a judge for next year’s International Booker Prize, becoming the first Korean national to serve on the panel since the prestigious prize introduced its international category in 2005. Hur joins a panel of five judges, chaired by Max Porter. “It’s so fantastic. When I got the call, I was immediately, ‘Oh, I’m in.’” He acknowledges the weight of the responsibility -- with a big obligation, a heavy reading load and all the work that goes into it. “I’ve judged other prizes before, so I know what it’s like,” said Hur. “From my previous experience, I know that I have to keep an open mind and be absolutely open to books that I normally wouldn’t pick up on my own.” He said it’s inspiring to see the work that other translators are doing. “I love being surprised, and that’s been the best part of the judging process so far -- picking up a book from the batch and finding out that this could have existed until I picked it up. And, of course, the other judges are fantastic. I love just hanging out with them," he said. Hur has a significant connection to the International Booker Prize, which was a major breakthrough in his career. He was double-nominated in 2022 for Bora Chung’s “Cursed Bunny” and Park Sang-yong’s “Love in the Big City.” Since then, Korean novels have been nominated for the British literary award for three consecutive years. “I think this speaks to the fact that Korean translators are now at a level where we can do this. We are such good translators as well as operators that it has made all the difference in the international market.” Hur pointed out that many of the books being recognized now were published a long time ago. For example, Shin Kyung-sook's “Violets,” which he translated, was nominated for the US National Book Critics Circle's Barrios Book in Translation Prize in 2022; the book originally came out in 2001. “So, over 20 years later, it gets nominated for a prize in translation. The books we’re translating have not changed. It’s the translators who have changed, and there’s so much proof of this," he said. “I feel like Korean translators don’t get enough credit for changing the face of Korean literature. Everyone is like, ‘Oh, literature is so great!’ Yes, it has been great the whole time. It’s the translators who have learned to make daring choices, not just in what they translate, but also in the translation process itself," said Hur.

"Toward Eternity" by Anton Hur (HarperVia) "Toward Eternity" by Anton Hur (HarperVia)