Taste Mosu chef’s fine dining at 40,000 won

Taste Mosu chef’s fine dining at 40,000 wonBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 22, 2024 - 17:38
Following the globeal popularity of “Culinary Class Wars,” a cooking reality show from Netflix, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is holding a special event with Mosu chef Ahn Sung-jae, offering a chance to taste a fine dining meal for 40,000 won.
The event will take place at Sevit Island by Banpo Hangang Park on Nov. 3.
Under Ahn’s lead, contestants from the Netflix show -- Kang Seung-won (Triple Star), Bae Kyung-joon (One Two Three) and Oh Jong-il, the head chef from Ahn’s Mosu -- will serve a four-course meal to 150 guests.
Reservations open at 2 p.m. Monday through the Catchtable app on a first come first serve basis.
The city government said the event was organized in celebration of Seoul restaurants’ designation among Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants in March.
Earlier this year, four restaurants in Seoul were named on the list. Mingles, a two-Michelin-starred contemporary Korean restaurant by chef Kang Min-goo, ranked 13th, followed by Seventh Door at No. 18, Onjium at No. 21 and Mosu at No. 41.
Mosu owner-chef Ahn also received the list's peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award.
