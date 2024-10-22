SKT launches web version of AI assistant A.

SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest wireless carrier by membership, launched the web version of its multi-agent large language model service A. on Tuesday.

A. was first introduced as a mobile application, as a personal AI assistant supporting users in managing their daily routines with essential functions including calendar, tasks and routine checkers.

Now the AI service is accessible on various PC browsers, such as Chrome and Safari on PCs and tablet PCS, allowing users to use the service on different devices, the company said.

“With the PC version, everyone can now use various LLM models easily and conveniently,” Jang Sung-woon, an SKT official in charge of AI service operation, said. “We will continue to create the opportunity for users to experience the world’s advanced AI applications.”

In A., users can access a total of eight LLM models for free, including the three versions of ChatGPT, three versions of Anthropic’s Claude, Perplexity and SKT’s A.X, according to SKT. The paid LLM models, such as GPT-4o and Claude’s opus are also available for free during the beta service period, the company added.

The application on the web operates in the same way as on mobile devices; users can type in a question once and receive the answers from the multiple LLM models with the “Compare AIs” feature. Users can also switch to different LLM models to continue a conversation, the company said.

In addition to the current eight models, SKT is reviewing the introduction of more LLM models such as Google Gemini, GPT o1-preview and GPT o1-mini, the company said.