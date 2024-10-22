Hana Financial to lure seniors with Hana The Next

Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
2
Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'
-
3
Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate
-
4
[Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap
-
5
Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
-
6
Yoon meets Han amid escalating tension within ruling party
-
7
Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield
-
8
Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment
-
9
Tariffs top US election agenda for Korean firms
-
10
Illit releases new EP amid accusations of plagiarizing NewJeans
Hana Financial to lure seniors with Hana The NextBy Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct. 22, 2024 - 15:56
Hana Financial Group said Tuesday that it is ramping up efforts to offer more tailor-made services for senior customers under the new brand name Hana The Next.
The new launch, a collaboration of its key affiliates including Hana Bank, Hana Securities and Hana Insurance, will cover both financial and non-financial areas from retirement planning to consultations on inheritance and gift taxes to health care.
The first customer is TV celebrity Kang Ho-dong, who has also been named as the brand ambassador.
With the launch of the brand, the financial group has opened a dedicated lounge at its branch in Eulji-ro, central Seoul, where managers who have completed training for setting up investment products and pension-specialized portfolios are stationed. It plans to launch more lounges at its branches across Seoul.
“Hana The Next has kicked off under the slogan of being ‘Hana Financial’s solution for the second chapter of life for seniors,’” Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said.
“Hana Financial will be the partner for seniors, supporting them to prepare for the future, in the hope that they can financially prepare for the future, along with experiencing non-financial services.”
Launching the Hana The Next brand, Hana Financial Group is to step up efforts to meet the needs of senior customers. It is to open a day care center in the second half of 2025, led by its life insurer Hana Life. The group plans to establish a high-end nursing home for seniors near Seoul in the latter 2026.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul's support for Kyiv hangs on NK involvement
-
'K-pop is all about money'
-
Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate