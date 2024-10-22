APR expands K-beauty influence in Hong Kong

Shoppers gather at the Medicube pop-up store at K11 Art Mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong held between Sept. 27 and Oct. 6. (APR)

South Korean beauty company APR announced Tuesday that it has strengthened its presence in Hong Kong’s competitive market through strong sales from both a pop-up store and a major e-commerce platform.

Earlier this month, APR’s flagship skincare brand, Medicube, launched on HKTVmall, Hong Kong’s largest online shopping platform, generating 180 million won in sales within just three days. The brand’s success continued with live broadcasts featuring popular products like the AGE-R Booster Pro beauty device, which helped APR reach 680 million won in sales over two days.

On the ground, APR’s Medicube pop-up store at K11 Art Mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, which ran from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, attracted over 15,000 visitors and generated 1.7 billion won in sales. The pop-up, themed “Journey to the glow skin,” featured hands-on experiences with Medicube products. The Booster Pro device was a standout, selling over 3,600 units, while other cosmetic products, including collagen and glutathione lines, also drew strong interest.

According to APR, Hong Kong has become a key market in its broader Greater China strategy. Earlier this year, the company participated in the “HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo 2024,” generating 1.4 billion won in sales. With growing demand for the Booster Pro, APR has now sold nearly 300,000 beauty devices across the region.

“Hong Kong is not only a global shopping hub but also a key market for expanding our reach across Greater China,” an APR official said. “Following the success of our pop-up store and online presence, we will continue to strengthen our position in Hong Kong and the broader region.”