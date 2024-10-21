Home

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Sexless marriages: Why more prevalent in S. Korea?

    Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment in Ukraine war

    [Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo

    Religious school activities violate freedom: Seoul Education Office

    Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'

    Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate

    [Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap

    [Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch: source

    [KH Explains] Indonesia's halal certification: Double-edged sword for Korean food industry?

    Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility

[Graphic News] Convenience store sales approach department stores

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Oct. 22, 2024 - 08:00

A recent report reveals that the sales gap between convenience stores and department stores has narrowed to less than 1 percentage point. According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, convenience stores accounted for 16 percent of sales in the first half of the year compared to department stores’ 16.6 percent. In contrast, large supermarkets held an 11.3 percent share of sales.

Convenience stores surpassed large supermarkets in annual sales for the first time in 2021 and have maintained their position as the second-largest retail channel since then.

A shift in consumer spending habits has contributed to this trend, as shoppers spend less at department stores due to high prices. Meanwhile, the rise in sales at convenience stores can be attributed to increased demand from single-person and two-person households.

