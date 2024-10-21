Russia defends N. Korea ties, denies clarifying use of N. Korean soldiers in Ukraine

Most Popular
Russia defends N. Korea ties, denies clarifying use of N. Korean soldiers in UkraineBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 21, 2024 - 19:47
Russia said on Monday it will continue its cooperation with North Korea but declined to comment on allegations that it plans to use North Korean soldiers in military operations against Ukraine.
"There is a lot of contradictory information," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when questioned about the alleged dispatch of North Korean troops and a possible plan to use them, according to the Russian news agency TASS.
He added such questions should be directed to the defense ministry.
On Friday, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said the North had decided to send around 12,000 troops to support Russia in the war in Ukraine, with roughly 1,500 soldiers already sent to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok aboard Russian naval vessels.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters the following day that he cannot confirm the troop deployment, but if true, it would be concerning.
As for Russia's relations with North Korea, Peskov said Pyongyang is a close neighbor and partner, and the Kremlin will continue to develop relations with North Korea in all areas, as it is their sovereign right.
He emphasized that the partnership is not directed against any third country and should therefore not be a cause for concern.
