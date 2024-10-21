Yoon, British FM agree to cooperate against NK-Russia military cooperation

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) poses with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 21, 2024, in this photo provided by Yoon's office. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Monday to discuss strengthening security and defense industry cooperation amid deepening military ties between North Korea and Russia, Yoon's office said.

During the meeting, Yoon shared the latest information on North Korea's preparations for sending troops to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, and pledged to cooperate closely with Britain and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to counter the threats, his office said.

He also expressed a desire to enhance defense industry collaboration with Britain, particularly in naval and air force capabilities, to which Lammy agreed, it noted.

Lammy condemned Russia's illegal actions, including providing forged passports to draw North Korea into troop deployment, as seriously threatening the security of both Europe and South Korea, and committed to actively cooperate with South Korea, the office said.

He also said Britain wants to enhance collaboration in advanced defense technologies in the context of the Pillar 2 projects of the AUKUS security partnership, which includes Britain, the United States and Australia, it noted

Launched in September 2021, AUKUS consists of two key pillars. Pillar 1 is to support Australia in acquiring conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines, while Pillar 2 is for cooperation in high-tech areas, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence and hypersonics.