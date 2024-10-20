KBO's bright young stars on collision course in Korean Series

Kia Tigers third baseman Kim Do-yeong speaks during the Korean Series media day in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The two third basemen for the contestants in this year's Korean Series, Kim Do-yeong of the Kia Tigers and Kim Young-woong of the Samsung Lions, are two of the brightest young stars in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) today, former high school phenoms who finally lived up to their hype in their third season in 2024.

Starting Monday, the two 21-year-olds will try to make sure their regular-season success will translate to championship glory.

Kim Do-yeong had one of the greatest offensive seasons in KBO history. He had 38 homers and 40 steals, falling only two home runs shy of only the second 40-40 campaign ever. He set a single-season record with 143 runs scored, while batting a robust .347/.420/.647.

He is widely considered the front runner for the regular-season MVP, and he could become just the second player, after his current Tigers teammate Yang Hyeon-jong in 2017, to win both the regular-season and Korean Series MVP honors in the same year.

However, Kim said he will put aside all personal ambitions for the greater good of the team once the Korean Series begins.

"I am not really crazy about winning both MVP awards. I just want to help the team win," Kim said Sunday during the Korean Series media day in Gwangju, home of the Tigers located some 270 kilometers south of Seoul. "It's an honor to be playing in the Korean Series and I will lean on my youthful energy here. I am going to make the most of my speed."

Kim Young-woong also set career highs in all offensive categories, including 28 home runs, 79 RBIs and a .252/.321/.485 line. His numbers aren't as impressive as those of Kim Do-yeong's, but Young-woong rates as a far better defender and also a versatile one -- he can play both third base and shortstop.

Kim Young-woong also made his postseason debut a few days before his rival did, playing in the best-of-five second round against the LG Twins last week. He homered in each of the first two games and had a .308 batting average in the Lions' four-game victory.

"Honestly, I felt quite nervous before playing my first postseason game, but after getting four games under my belt now, I'm fully acclimated," Kim Young-woong said. "I am feeling more confident going into the Korean Series."

Asked about differences between the regular season and the postseason, Kim said, "Fans are much louder this time of year, and it helps me focus better. And that has allowed me to swing the bat well."

Kim Do-yeong said he knew how talented Young-woong was in high school, and he was pleased to see his friend do so well.

"More than anything, I think he tends to get big hits in big games," Do-yeong added. "It's something I want to learn from him."

Young-woong expressed admiration for Do-yeong but said, "At least in the Korean Series, I want to play better."

Accompanying the youngsters to the media day were grizzled veterans, the Tigers pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong and the Lions catcher Kang Min-ho.

Yang, 36, is pursuing his third title after winning it all with the Tigers in 2009 and 2017, while Kang will play in his first Korean Series at age 39.

"I've always dreamed of reaching the Korean Series, and I am so thankful that I have such great teammates that helped me come this far," Kang said, beaming. "And I have nothing to lose here. I will go out there and leave everything on the field."

Kang said he was aware of the Tigers' perfect 11-for-11 record in the Korean Series and added, "A record like that is meant to be broken."

Yang said he texted Kang on Saturday after the Lions clinched a ticket to the Korean Series, thanks to Kang's solo homer in a 1-0 win over the Twins in their clinching game of the previous series.

"I could see he was really happy. I told him I was looking forward to seeing him here and this should be a fun series," said Yang, the 2017 Korean Series MVP. "But he is also the one player that we have to keep an eye on the most. I really hope he will be a nervous wreck playing in his first Korean Series." (Yonhap)