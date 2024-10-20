[KH Explains] Indonesia's halal certification: Double-edged sword for Korean food industry?

Indonesia’s new regulation mandating Halal certification for all imported food products is expected to widen the export gap between large conglomerates and small businesses in Korea due to the high costs and time need to meet the requirements.

After a five-year grace period, the Indonesian government has officially ordered businesses in most industries to be Halal compliant and Halal certified, starting Thursday.

While products lacking halal certification can still be exported, they must be labeled "non-halal" and comply with regulations set by Indonesia's Food and Drug Authority. Halal refers to items permissible under Sharia, Islamic law. Generally prohibited meats include those from pigs, dogs and any animals not slaughtered according to Islamic practices.

Early movers in Islamic market

As the fourth most populous country and the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia presents significant opportunities for food companies worldwide.

Large firms recognized the potential of Islamic markets over a decade ago, preparing halal-certified brands and production lines early on.

"Major food companies aiming for global expansion began obtaining halal certification for select brands suited to the Islamic market as part of their export strategy in the early 2010s," an industry insider said on condition of anonymity.

"Costs are one factor. But obtaining certification for each product typically takes about a year. These companies were willing to invest time for long-term gains in the Islamic food sector, and this has begun to pay off."

Nongshim has secured halal certification for about 40 products across 10 brands, including flagship product Shin Ramyun, targeting over 40 countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kazakhstan.

Daesang has certified 50 products, including popular kimchi and other items like soybean oil, under its Indonesia-exclusive brand, Mamasuka. CJ CheilJedang has expanded its halal-certified offerings to over 100 products, including seaweed, kimchi and sugar.

In 2017, Samyang Foods faced a major setback when some ramyeon products exported to Indonesia tested positive for pig DNA, resulting in a suspension of import approvals. However, they successfully obtained halal certification for their Buldak series from Indonesia's Ulama Council (MUI) later that year, becoming the first in the Korean ramyeon industry to do so. SPC is also completing a halal food factory in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, to cater to future markets in 12 countries across the Middle East and Africa.