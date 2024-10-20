Will any upcoming Hollywood blockbusters be hits in Korea?

Amid the ongoing slump of Hollywood blockbusters at the local box office, attention is focused on whether any of the upcoming mega-scale films can break the trend or struggle to compete against a diverse lineup of Korean movies.

First on the list is “Venom: The Last Dance,” an American superhero film.

The final installment in the Venom trilogy, opening in Korea on Oct. 23, sees Tom Hardy return to his role as Venom, one of Marvel’s most complex characters.

The previous films in the series attracted 3.8 million admissions for “Venom” (2018) and 2.1 million for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (2021) in Korea.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, “Venom: The Last Dance” follows Eddie and Venom as they evade forces from both their worlds, marking the conclusion of their saga.