Korean Series live viewing party to be held at Kimdaejung Convention Center

Korean Series live viewing party to be held at Kimdaejung Convention CenterBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct. 18, 2024 - 13:30
The Gwangju Tourism Organization has announced that an outdoor viewing party and cheering event will be held at Kimdaejung Convention Center in Gwangju for the first five games of the 2024 Korean Series.
The local tourism agency is hosting the event in collaboration with the hometown Kia Tigers to give baseball fans the chance to cheer for their team in the Korean Series from afar, from Monday.
A megasized LED TV will be set up at the plaza at the convention center to screen the games.
Spectators can enjoy food and beverage options offered by local restaurants and food trucks as well. Admission is free.
“The outdoor viewing party and cheering event is organized to cheer on the Kia Tigers to their 12th Korean Series title win and to promote sports tourism in Gwangju," Kim jin-kang, president of the Gwangju Tourism Organization, said in a press release.
Game 1 is scheduled for Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on Monday. The Kia Tigers' opponent will be decided by the outcome of the ongoing best-of-five series between the Samsung Lions and LG Twins, with the Lions now holding a lead of two games to one.
The Kia Tigers finished with the best record in South Korean baseball in the regular season for the first time in seven years this year.
