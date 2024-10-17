Korail offers discounts for train travel in November

State rail operator Korea Railroad Corp. announced that large-scale discounts on the country’s major tourist trains will be offered in November.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization's Travel Month campaign -- a promotion to encourage local tourism with discounts on public transportation -- Korail hopes to meet the public demand for travel.

Discounts of up to 50 percent will be offered for South Korea’s five major tourist trains -- the West Gold Train, East Sea & Santa Village Train, S-Train, V-Train and A Train.

Those planning to a trip to the rural sides of the country can get a 10-percent discount by reserving tickets for South Korea’s bullet train, the KTX, via the company’s tourism product “Local-loving Train Trip.”

The product is launched to promote tourism to lesser-known, local counties and cities -- a total of 23 areas, including Miryang of South Gyeongsang Province, Muju of North Jeolla Province, and Samcheok of Gangwon Province.

After confirming their intended travel destinations via QR code, travelers can receive a 10,000 won ($7.3) voucher for KTX as well as a 40-percent ticket discount for use in November.

For more information, visit Korail’s official website or the rail operator’s Travel Center.