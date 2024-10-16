Posco Group Chairman joins WSA executive committee

Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa (left) and Gerdau Vice Chairman André Johannpeter pose for a photo at the WSA Steelie Awards ceremony, held in Brussels, on Monday. (Posco Group)

South Korean steel giant Posco Group announced Wednesday that Chairman Chang In-hwa has joined the executive committee of the World Steel Association.

The World Steel Association, consisting of 155 members ranging from global steelmakers to research institutes, aims to enhance profitability in the steel industry. Over the next three years, Chang will work on key issues such as low-carbon technology, the environment and safety.

At the WSA executive committee meeting Sunday, leaders of the global steelmakers discussed current trends and the committee’s achievements in the steel industry.

During the meeting, Chang said, “There are many ways to achieve carbon neutrality in the steel industry, but first we need to agree on fair and transparent methods for producing low-carbon steel."

"It is also important to ramp up global efforts to standardize carbon emission measurements,” he added.

Innovative low-carbon technologies and sustainable development strategies were also presented at the general meeting the following day.

Chang attended the WSA Steelie Awards on Monday, as Posco Group was nominated in three categories: Innovation of the Year, Excellence in Communications Programmes and Excellence in Education and Training.

The WSA gave high marks for Posco’s innovative welding technology for Giga steel automobile parts, creative advertising campaign with 3D animation and a tailored curriculum of training programs.