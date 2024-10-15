[Graphic News] School violence reports reach 11-year high

Most Popular
[Graphic News] School violence reports reach 11-year highBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct. 16, 2024 - 08:01
A national survey by the Ministry of Education revealed that reports of school violence among elementary, middle and high school students in 2024 have increased for the fourth consecutive year, reaching the highest level in 11 years.
The survey, conducted on 3.98 million students from fourth grade through high school and across 17 metropolitan and provincial education offices, showed that 2.1 percent of students experienced school violence. Up from 1.9 percent last year, this represents the highest figure since 2013.
Elementary students reported the highest rate of violence at 4.2 percent, followed by middle school students at 1.6 percent and high school students at 0.5 percent.
In the survey on school violence, “verbal abuse” accounted for the highest percentage at 39.4 percent followed by physical violence, cyberbullying and sexual violence.
