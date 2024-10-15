Paris Baguette opens 600th overseas store in Canada

The Korean bakery brand Paris Baguette has opened its 600th overseas store, the newest one in Toronto, Canada, just a year after celebrating its 500th store, the brand's company SPC Group announced Tuesday.

This new location marks Paris Baguette’s seventh store in Canada.

Paris Baguette has been expanding rapidly over the past year, recently securing agreements to enter new markets in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Brunei and Laos. By the end of this year, the brand plans to open a halal-certified production facility in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, to further its global reach.

North America remains a key market, with 30 new stores opened there this year alone, and another 20 planned by year’s end, bringing the total number of locations in the region to around 190. The company’s success was recently recognized by Franchise Times, which ranked Paris Baguette 39th on its list of top global franchise companies, making it the highest-ranked South Korean brand on the list.

The new Bloor Street store, located in Toronto’s upscale Yorkville district, spans 230 square meters and seats 30. Known for its luxury boutiques, hotels and fine dining, Yorkville serves as an ideal setting for the flagship store, which features a sleek, boutique-like atmosphere.

In addition to its signature croissants, pastries, sandwiches and fresh cream cakes, the store offers branded merchandise such as eco-friendly bags, tumblers and mugs, approaching Canada as a lifestyle brand.

“Canada is a strategically important market due to its unique blend of diverse cultures,” said a company official.

“We’re committed to growing in Canada and other key markets to realize our vision of becoming a ‘Global Great Food Company.’”

Paris Baguette now operates in 12 countries, including the US, UK, China and France, with overseas sales reaching 650 billion won ($484 million) in 2023.