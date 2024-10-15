Vietnam holds Pho festival in Seoul as part of food diplomacy

A glimpse of Pho Fesival held from October 5-6, at Gwangjin-gu, Seoul . (Business Association of Vietnamese in Korea (BAViK)

Vietnam hosted the Pho Festival in Seoul earlier this month to celebrate its iconic noodle soup, pho, and to strengthen Vietnam-Korea relations through food diplomacy.

Attracting more than 28,000 attendees on Oct. 5, the first day of the two-day festival, visitors could enjoy Vietnamese food, including pho, a fragrant soup made with rice noodles, herbs, and either beef or chicken.

The event facilitated more than 100 business meetings between Vietnamese and Korean enterprises across the tourism, trade and investment sectors, resulting in the signing of over 20 memorandums of understanding, according to the organizers.