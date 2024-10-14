[Graphic News] NYC ranked America’s ‘rattiest’ city

Most Popular
[Graphic News] NYC ranked America’s ‘rattiest’ cityBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 08:01
New York City has been named the “rattiest” city in the US for 2024, according to pest control company Terminix. The ranking is based on the number of new rat treatment requests, including residential and public spaces. Following NYC, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington also made the top five.
Rodents are more likely to breed in cities because they can easily find food and warmth, and tend to inhabit densely populated areas. It was also noted that, despite their small size, rodents pose a threat to public health and can cause significant property damage, making it crucial to address the problem swiftly.
Rats and mice remain a significant issue in many US cities, leading NYC to host the inaugural National Urban Rat Summit on Sept. 18, where experts discussed ways to curb infestations across the US and Canada.
