    Confusion over alleged S. Korean drone intrusion: Who's behind it?
    South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot
    Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature
    2 Filipinas who left pilot program cite overwork, excessive surveillance
    K-pop song once recommended by Nobel laureate Han Kang returns to music charts
    SK heiress weds Chinese American entrepreneur
    Border tensions heighten as North Korea builds up drone incursion claims
    Riize speaks out on Seunghan’s return
    Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence
    [News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year
KT&G calls W2tr buyout offer ‘unilateral’

By Im Eun-byel

Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 18:12

KT&G headquarters located in southern Seoul (KT&G) KT&G headquarters located in southern Seoul (KT&G)

Singapore-based activist fund Flashlight Capital Partners has offered to acquire Korea Ginseng Corp., an affiliate under South Korea's dominant tobacco company KT&G, at the price of nearly 2 trillion won ($1.47 billion). KT&G called it a “unilateral” offer.

Korea Ginseng Corp., under the wings of KT&G, is the company behind the well-recognized red ginseng brand, JungKwanJang.

“The acquisition offer was unilaterally released without any discussion with the company,” a statement issued by KT&G on Monday read. "We will look into the letter of intent sufficiently."

In the announcement, however, KT&G further stressed Korea Ginseng Corp. is a key part of its plan to nurture future growth drivers. It said it will put in all efforts to achieve the goals set under a mid-term business plan released last year.

The plan, announced in January 2023, involves bolstering its investment and sales in three key areas: next-generation tobacco and nicotine products, often referred to as e-cigarettes, overseas businesses related to vapes and health supplement products offered by Korea Ginseng Corp.

The announcement came shortly after Flashlight Capital Partners said Monday it has sent a letter of intent to KT&G, offering to acquire a 100-percent stake in the ginseng manufacturer at 1.9 trillion won.

Since 2022, the activist fund has been pressuring KT&G to spin off its ginseng unit, citing low performance and undervaluation. KT&G's board rejected the proposal, seeing the spinoff to be unnecessary. It also voiced concerns the separation may lead to a loss of synergy for both KT&G and Korea Ginseng Corp.

