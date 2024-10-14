Rival parties lock horns over N. Korean provocations

The tension between the two largest political parties in South Korea escalated Monday as the main opposition criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s response towards a recent series of provocations from North Korea.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Monday announced the list of members for its own intra-party security committee through former director of the National Service Intelligence Rep. Park Jie-won. The announcement comes a day after Democratic Party Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung ordered the launch of the committee, based on the fact that "there has been no sign of an emergency security check at the government level regarding the claim that drones entered Pyongyang's airspace, and there has been no sufficient explanation to the public,” according to Rep. Kim Min-seok, a member of the party’s Supreme Council.

North Korea ramped up its provocations on Monday after its Foreign Ministry last week claimed that the South had infiltrated Pyongyang through drones carrying propaganda leaflets three times this month. The South’s Defense Ministry has yet to confirm the North’s claims, citing strategic issues, but warned that Pyongyang will see “the end of its regime” if it threatens the lives of the South Korean people.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that the North seems to preparing to carry out explosions on roads connecting the divided Koreas, merely days following Pyongyang’s announcement that it will completely cut off all such roads and railways. The North Korean military has ordered artillery units along the border to be fully prepared to open fire, according to the Korean Central News Agency in the morning.

Rep. Kim Min-seok, during a Democratic Party Supreme Council meeting on Monday, called for the government to respond properly to the escalating threats from the North.

“(The government’s) failure to control the propaganda leaflets being sent across the border to the North from (activists in the South) has already led to trash balloons and loudspeaker blasts… We hope (the current administration) does not dismiss and ignore the North’s position that they will not sit idly by if leaflets or drones are sent there again, insisting that (such a position) is wise and courageous," Kim said.

Since late May, North Korea has launched thousands of balloons carrying trash toward South Korea in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent across the border by activists in the South. In response to the North's balloons, the South's military has been blasting daily anti-North Korean propaganda broadcasts through loudspeakers along the border since July.

Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon on Monday criticized Democratic Party Rep. Choo Mi-ae’s calls on the Yoon administration Sunday to resolve the inter-Korean tension through diplomacy instead of military drills.

"This is not the military's domain; it is the domain of politics that must be resolved, diplomacy must be initiated and dialogue must be resumed," Choo wrote on Facebook Sunday.

In response, Han said during a party leadership meeting Monday, “How do we protect (South Korea) from our enemies other than through military training? Are you saying we will protect (our people) through backroom deals with the North?”

“Our people, regardless of political affiliation, want (the government) to prevent war and bolster security through strong training,” he said.