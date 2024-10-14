No more ticket wars. Concert, musical films head to multiplex cinemas

Booking tickets online for a K-pop idol concert or a top-selling musical show, which sell out in several minutes or even seconds, is stressful. The high ticket prices, hovering above 100,000 won per ticket, are also agonizing. But at multiplex cinemas here, you can enjoy the exact same concert or musical on a large screen right in front of you and on an even-better sound system at just one-third of the price.

In recent years, local multiplex cinema chains CGV and Megabox have been screening concert films and even musical films in an attempt to bring back moviegoers and attract fervent K-pop fans and musical buffs.

Popular singer Lim Young-woong’s two concerts in May, which attracted a combined 100,000 people at Seoul World Cup Stadium, have been condensed into 108 minute-long documentary film “Lim Young Woong: Im Hero the Stadium,” screening exclusively at CGV.

Since the movie’s August release, CGV has recorded about 8.7 billion won in sales. To keep the momentum going, CGV decided to add special live clips in addition to the movie and screen it exclusively at CGV theaters in October.

In September, CGV opened “Jung Kook: I Am Still,” a documentary film that follows Jungkook of BTS and his performances in New York, London and Seoul for his first-ever solo single, “Golden.” The 97-minute-long movie also includes behind-the-scene interviews conducted over eight months.