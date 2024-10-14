No. of female earners surpasses 10 million

Most Popular
-
1
Confusion over alleged S. Korean drone intrusion: Who's behind it?
-
2
South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot
-
3
Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature
-
4
K-pop song once recommended by Nobel laureate Han Kang returns to music charts
-
5
2 Filipinas who left pilot program cite overwork, excessive surveillance
-
6
SK heiress weds Chinese American entrepreneur
-
7
Riize speaks out on Seunghan’s return
-
8
[News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year
-
9
Samsung Electronics sheds W90tr in market cap amid foreigners' selloff
-
10
Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence
No. of female earners surpasses 10 millionBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 15:01
The number of female workers receiving wages and salaries in South Korea has surpassed the 10 million mark this year, government data showed Monday.
According to data released by Statistics Korea, the female wage and salaried workforce in 2024 reached 10.15 million, an approximately 17.7-fold increase since the government began collecting such data in 1963.
Specifically, 6.962 million of these female workers were regular employees, 2.907 million were temporary workers, and 283,000 were categorized as day laborers. Meanwhile, the number of male wage workers stood at 11.875 million, marking a 6.6-fold increase since 1963.
The rise in female employment has been accompanied by an increasing number of self-employed women, totaling 1.72 million in 2024, which constitutes 30.5 percent of all self-employed individuals.
Despite these advancements, South Korea's gender wage disparity remains significant. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the wage gap between men and women in Korea was 31.2 percent in 2022, the largest among the 36 countries with available data. This means that, on average, female workers earned 68.8 percent of what their male counterparts did. This disparity is higher than that of any other OECD country and is more than double the OECD average of 12.1 percent.
More from Headlines
-
Border tensions heighten as NK builds up drone incursion claims
-
Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel
-
SLW program explores tech integration for better, happier urban lives