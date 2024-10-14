Coupang completes Gwangju hub to enhance Rocket Delivery

Coupang's Gwangju fulfillment center at the Pyeongdong industrial complex in Gwangju (Coupang)

Coupang has announced the completion of its Gwangju fulfillment center, which will become the company’s largest Rocket Delivery hub for South Jeolla Province.

The company said the new facility also aims to expand sales channels for local small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to revitalizing the regional economy.

The completion ceremony took place Monday at the Pyeongdong industrial complex, attended by over 100 guests, including Gwangju Mayor Kang Gi-jung and Coupang Representative Director Park Dae-jun.

Coupang plans to hire over 2,000 local residents, prioritizing employment opportunities for young people. The company expects significant revenue growth for local SMEs in Gwangju and the surrounding South Jeolla Province, as they will benefit from lower logistics costs by utilizing the new center, which will also facilitate Rocket Delivery channels nationwide.

Spanning over 165,000 square meters — equivalent to 22 soccer fields — the Gwangju fulfillment center represents a major investment for Coupang.

The company signed a business agreement with the city of Gwangju in September 2020 and began construction in September 2021, investing more than 200 billion won ($150 million).

The center is equipped with advanced automated logistics facilities, including autonomous guided vehicles and sorting bots.