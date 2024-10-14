Coupang completes Gwangju hub to enhance Rocket Delivery

Most Popular
Coupang completes Gwangju hub to enhance Rocket DeliveryBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 14:21
Coupang has announced the completion of its Gwangju fulfillment center, which will become the company’s largest Rocket Delivery hub for South Jeolla Province.
The company said the new facility also aims to expand sales channels for local small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to revitalizing the regional economy.
The completion ceremony took place Monday at the Pyeongdong industrial complex, attended by over 100 guests, including Gwangju Mayor Kang Gi-jung and Coupang Representative Director Park Dae-jun.
Coupang plans to hire over 2,000 local residents, prioritizing employment opportunities for young people. The company expects significant revenue growth for local SMEs in Gwangju and the surrounding South Jeolla Province, as they will benefit from lower logistics costs by utilizing the new center, which will also facilitate Rocket Delivery channels nationwide.
Spanning over 165,000 square meters — equivalent to 22 soccer fields — the Gwangju fulfillment center represents a major investment for Coupang.
The company signed a business agreement with the city of Gwangju in September 2020 and began construction in September 2021, investing more than 200 billion won ($150 million).
The center is equipped with advanced automated logistics facilities, including autonomous guided vehicles and sorting bots.
Currently, Coupang operates two other logistics centers in Gwangju’s Pyeongdong industrial complex, dedicated to storing and delivering fresh food products, with around 650 employees.
"By prioritizing the employment of the people of Gwangju, we aim to energize the local job market and actively support the expansion of sales channels for SMEs in the South Jeolla region, including potential exports to Taiwan," said Park.
Mayor Kang expressed gratitude to Coupang for creating local jobs.
"Gwangju will continue to work hard to be a reliable partner for businesses by fostering a favorable investment environment, improving living conditions and nurturing talent," Kang said.
Coupang is currently undertaking a project to establish logistics facilities in nine regions across the country, including Gwangju, with investments exceeding 3 trillion won and the goal of directly employing over 10,000 people. Once completed, the total number of Coupang's direct employees in logistics and its delivery subsidiaries will exceed 80,000, with 81 percent of those employees based outside of Seoul.
