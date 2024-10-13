[From the Scene] SLW program explores tech integration for better, happier urban lives

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivers the keynote speech, "Smile in Smart Life," at the opening ceremony of Smart Life Week at Coex in southern Seoul on Thursday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government) Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivers the keynote speech, "Smile in Smart Life," at the opening ceremony of Smart Life Week at Coex in southern Seoul on Thursday. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

An exhibition program hosted by the Seoul city government last week explored innovative ideas for urban challenges in areas such as transportation, environment and safety, with private companies showcasing tailored solutions to global cities from 18 countries. The Presentation for Your City program was the centerpiece of Seoul Smart Life Week, held from Thursday to Saturday at Coex in southern Seoul, as it conveyed fresh urban solutions that can be applied not only to Seoul, but other metropolitan cities as well, according to organizers.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government gathered the specific needs of participating cities, such as a company presenting solutions for transport theft management, flood prediction and bus information services to Paris. The Brazilian city of Itapetininga also expressed interest in acquiring bus information systems and smart pole infrastructure, which combines technological features such as public Wi-Fi, security cameras and internet of things with traffic lights and streetlights, organizers said. Prague meanwhile expressed a need for technologies that leverage the internet of things to address challenges posed by an aging population. Star Pickers, a small mobility control solutions specialist, introduced its Rider Log service to city officials in Paris, Accra of Ghana and Gauriganga and Damak in Nepal. This service employs small, energy-efficient sensors on various mobility devices to enhance rider safety, automate emergency reporting and prevent theft. Hwang Ihn, sales director of Star Pickers, emphasized the significance of events like PYC for securing contracts, noting the valuable opportunities provided by the presence of mayors and high-level officials from international cities.

Hwang explained that his company hoped to address city-specific challenges, such as motorcycle theft prevention in Ghana and bicycle theft solutions in France. “For example, we are preparing to launch the service in Bali and Jakarta, Indonesia. Jakarta alone has about 40 million motorcycles compared to Korea's 180,000 nationwide, making international expansion crucial. Programs like PYC, enabled by the Seoul city government, are immensely beneficial," he said. Another Seoul-based company, Muhan Information Technology, showcased its Urban Flood Management solutions using its Site Reality Platform to officials from Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic, Konya in Turkey and Paris. These solutions, already in use by four Korean cities, highlight areas that are most susceptible to urban flooding, allowing for rapid responses using real-time data. Kim Tom, R&D center team leader at Muhan Information Technology, explained how their technology integrates real-time radar imagery for more accurate flood predictions. Also, MILL, a company specializing in IoT-enabled eldercare technology, presented solutions to cities like Banjul in Gambia, Konsamba in Cameroon and Prague. Its technology focuses on addressing the needs of an aging population, with specific applications in preventing solitary elderly deaths. This includes early detection functions such as monitoring inactivity, alerting caregivers if no movement is detected and employing environmental sensors to ensure suitable living conditions. Additionally, the technology helps quickly locate missing persons or runaways, especially those with dementia, which garnered particular interest in these cities.

Seoul is committed to continuously developing the PYC program to help promote the adoption of the South Korean capital’s outstanding urban technologies worldwide, according to officials. It aligns with the overarching vision detailed by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon during his opening speech at the exhibition. "Our goal is to make smart life accessible to all, focusing on how technology can serve people," the mayor said, emphasizing people-centric technology. Oh underscored Seoul's position as a leader in smart urban innovation, noting that "our strategic solutions already reach 43 countries across 78 cities," and stressed the importance of ensuring technology integrates seamlessly into the lives of everyday people. "Technology should never marginalize anyone. The ultimate aim of a smart city is the people’s happiness," he added. Park Jin-young, director general of the city government's Digital Policy Bureau, stressed the human-centered focus of the inaugural SLW, emphasizing the theme of companionship and charm. "We are committed to establishing this event’s identity internationally," Park stated, "by sharing the values that Seoul aims to promote worldwide through SLW. We will strive to ensure this foundational year sets the stage for SLW to evolve into a world-class ICT expo."

The Seoul city government has reaffirmed its ambitious plans to elevate SLW to the stature of a CES-like platform within three years. This vision was first articulated by Oh during his visit to the CES 2024 tech trade show in Las Vegas in January, where he pledged to enhance SLW's global prominence. SLW showcased initiatives from over 140 companies and more than 200 technological solutions, reinforcing Seoul's dedication to integrating cutting-edge technology into urban life. SLW included exhibitions, a Seoul Smart City award ceremony and various international forums and conferences. Notably, the PYC initiative was part of the lineup, bridging domestic innovation with global urban challenges and epitomizing SLW's mission to foster impactful international partnerships and enhance people's lives through technology. The exhibition hall was divided into "showrooms," where participants could experience future-city technologies across different themes, featuring state-of-the-art innovations in sectors such as mobility, health care, beauty and robotics. Additional international gatherings included the Mayor's Forum, the Global Chief Digital Officer Forum and a conference sharing the achievements of the smart city project.