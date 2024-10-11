Home

Han Kang declines press conference, not to celebrate, citing global wars

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : Oct. 11, 2024 - 17:25

Han Kang (Changbi Publishers) Han Kang (Changbi Publishers)

The 2024 Nobel Prize winner in literature, Han Kang has reportedly expressed that she will not be holding a press conference, according to her father, novelist Han Seung-won.

According to media reports in Korea, Han Seung-won met with local reporters at his home in Jangheung County, South Jeolla Province, where he said, "I initially advised her to choose one of her publishers and hold a press conference, and she agreed. However, when we spoke again this morning (Friday), she told me she had changed her mind."

Explaining her decision, the father said, "Her perspective had shifted from that of a writer living in Korea to a more global one. She said that with the wars raging in Russia, Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, with deaths being reported every day, she could not hold a celebratory press conference. She asked for understanding in this matter."

After a brief phone interview with the Nobel Prize committee on Friday, Han has not made any further comments.

The publishers of her novels -- Munhakdongne Publishing Group and Changbi Publishers -- said things have not been decided yet.

Han became the first Korean author to win the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday, and the first Asian woman to do so. This marks the second time a Korean has received a Nobel Prize, following former President Kim Dae-jung's Nobel Peace Prize in 2000, 24 years ago.

