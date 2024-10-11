Home

    South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature

    Korea added to key bond index

    North Korea notifies UN Command of plans to fortify border with South

    Will Apple quit smart ring race with Samsung?

    NewJeans' Hanni to attend National Assembly audit as witness

    [Breaking] South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature prize

    Exploring works of Han Kang

    [KH explains] Will CATL's Korean push reshape battery alliance with Hyundai, Kia?

    North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief

    More deaths in ICU following doctors' mass walkout: lawmaker

[Photo News] Dive into Pocheon’s silver grass

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Oct. 11, 2024 - 12:42

The silver grass field of Myeongseongsan in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province (Pocheon City) The silver grass field of Myeongseongsan in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province (Pocheon City)
Tourists take a break under the tree at Myeongseongsan's silver grass field. (Pocheon City) Tourists take a break under the tree at Myeongseongsan's silver grass field. (Pocheon City)

The 27th Pocheon Silver Grass Festival will take place at Myeongseongsan’s silver grass colony and in areas surrounding Sanjeong Lake in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, from Saturday to Oct. 27. The annual festival, the city’s representative autumn event, features diverse cultural programs, including concerts, stamp tours, a quiz show, flower exhibitions and photo zones in the silver grass fields. Holidaymakers can explore the seemingly unending 150,000-square-meter grass field and take in the beautiful autumn atmosphere with family and friends.

