[Photo News] Dive into Pocheon’s silver grass

The 27th Pocheon Silver Grass Festival will take place at Myeongseongsan’s silver grass colony and in areas surrounding Sanjeong Lake in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, from Saturday to Oct. 27. The annual festival, the city’s representative autumn event, features diverse cultural programs, including concerts, stamp tours, a quiz show, flower exhibitions and photo zones in the silver grass fields. Holidaymakers can explore the seemingly unending 150,000-square-meter grass field and take in the beautiful autumn atmosphere with family and friends.