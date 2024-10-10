[New in Town] Goaji: Grab-and-go Japanese lunch boxes for office workers

Whether you have it for lunch at your desk, in the car on your way to a meeting, or even save it for the end of the day, a Japanese lunch box, or bento, is a great mid-day meal option, especially for busy office workers. Bento is not only economical, it's a healthy and fun way to treat yourself to a variety of meats, vegetables and soups.

Goaji — a Seoul restaurant whose name in Japanese is suggestive of deep flavors — specializes in grab-and-go bento lunch boxes, which are prepared every morning. Located near Hyochang Park Station on Subway Line No. 6, the menu at Goaji changes every day, with the calendar outside the shop displaying the choices soon to come.

Under the motto "To make a meal more interesting," Goaji makes bento using the Japanese method — one soup and three side dishes — in the kaiseki culinary style.

The owners humbly say they don't have any special recipes, but the restaurant prides itself on cooking delicious food using high-quality broth, salt and soy sauce.

The entrees include teriyaki chicken, butano kakuni (braised pork belly), katsu, grilled mackerel in soy sauce, assorted tempura, and Japanese-style stir-fried beef. The side dishes include pickled veggies, stir-fried pollack roe, and a salad of carrot and pickled seaweed. The soup of the day alternates between hot miso soup and matcha tea, which is served cold and goes well with the meals.