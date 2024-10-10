Leaders of S. Korea, ASEAN agree to elevate ties to highest level

President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from left) enters the South Korea-ASEAN venue in Vientiane, Laos on Thursday. (Yonhap)

VIENTIANE, Laos -- South Korea and ASEAN inked the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Thursday, with ASEAN placing South Korea alongside superpowers like the United States and China in the organization's hierarchy of diplomatic relationships.

South Korea has become the sixth country that ASEAN is in dialogue partnership with, after the United States, China, Japan, India and Australia. ASEAN, or Association of Southeast Asian Nations, comprises 10 countries -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

"South Korea's diplomacy with ASEAN in focus will lead to the multidimensional, comprehensive cooperation with ASEAN, a partner for co-prosperity," President Yoon Suk Yeol said during the South Korea-ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, Thursday.

Yoon also said the scope of cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN will expand to artificial intelligence, environment and smart cities. He also pledged strategic cooperation with ASEAN in the areas of defense equipment procurement and cybersecurity, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Yoon arrived in Vientiane Wednesday night as part of the Southeast Asia tour he began Sunday.

As a token of the elevated ties, South Korea and ASEAN adopted a joint declaration that maps out the blueprint for the "new era of deeper cooperation" in security, economic and socio-cultural areas.

Notably, South Korea and ASEAN agreed to hold a ministerial-level meeting of defense ministers face-to-face, with the inaugural session in November. Also, the two sides agreed to enhance human resources and invest in educational, cultural and youth exchange programs to foster cross-cultural and educational opportunities.

The new diplomatic milestone was set 35 years after South Korea established formal ties with the Southeast Asian countries organization. Over time, the value of traded goods annually between South Korea and the ASEAN members grew 23 times to $187.2 billion, while the yearly people-to-people exchange surged 37 times to over 10 million from 1989 to 2023, according to Yoon's office.

ASEAN, if combined, has become South Korea's second-largest trading partner and investment destination.

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has sought to elevate diplomatic ties and build on the Strategic Partnership with ASEAN that Korea signed in 2010. In the meantime, Seoul launched the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative in 2023, following its bid to do so in 2022, to double Seoul's contribution to three regional cooperation funds in Southeast Asian countries during Yoon's five-year term ending in 2027.