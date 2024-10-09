[Graphic News] First marriage age rises to 34 for men, 31.5 for women

The average age for first marriages in South Korea in 2023 reached 34.0 years for men and 31.5 years for women, marking increases of 0.3 years for men and 0.2 years for women compared to the previous year.

According to a report from the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, there were 149,000 first marriages last year, a significant 41.2 percent drop from the 254,600 recorded in 2010. The number of first marriages also fell by 1,300 compared to the 148,300 in 2022.

Since 2010, the average age for first-time marriages has increased by 2.2 years for men and 2.6 years for women. First marriages accounted for 77.3 percent of total marriages for both men and women, while remarriages made up 12.2 percent, with remarriages seeing a slight increase compared to 2010.