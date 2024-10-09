[Herald Design Forum] Motion graphic designer Kim Gyrun shares inspirational journey in video game

Award-winning motion graphic designer Kim Gryun presented a unique video game that encapsulates his journey from the age of 25 to the present during his speech at the Herald Design Forum 2024 in Seoul on Tuesday.

The game, which he developed over two months with the assistance of generative AI, captivated the audience as he recounted his experiences transitioning from Korea to the US and outlined his vision for the future in the era of artificial intelligence.

The game is divided into three levels, beginning with his aspirations at 25: to move to the US, win an award and speak at a major forum. In the first level, Kim illustrated how he “collected” advice from his colleagues. He shared regrets voiced by others regarding their self-promotion skills, English proficiency and passion. Determined to avoid similar regrets, he dedicated himself to transforming those weaknesses into strengths before he reached the second stage in the US.

In the second level, Kim detailed how he transformed small encounters into significant opportunities in the US, leading to his impressive achievements, including two Emmy Awards. He emphasized the importance of keeping his passion alive by sharing inspiration with others, expressing deep gratitude for the impact they have had on his career.