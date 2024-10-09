[Herald Design Forum] Motion graphic designer Kim Gyrun shares inspirational journey in video game

Most Popular
[Herald Design Forum] Motion graphic designer Kim Gyrun shares inspirational journey in video gameBy Park Ga-young
Published : Oct. 9, 2024 - 15:53
Award-winning motion graphic designer Kim Gryun presented a unique video game that encapsulates his journey from the age of 25 to the present during his speech at the Herald Design Forum 2024 in Seoul on Tuesday.
The game, which he developed over two months with the assistance of generative AI, captivated the audience as he recounted his experiences transitioning from Korea to the US and outlined his vision for the future in the era of artificial intelligence.
The game is divided into three levels, beginning with his aspirations at 25: to move to the US, win an award and speak at a major forum. In the first level, Kim illustrated how he “collected” advice from his colleagues. He shared regrets voiced by others regarding their self-promotion skills, English proficiency and passion. Determined to avoid similar regrets, he dedicated himself to transforming those weaknesses into strengths before he reached the second stage in the US.
In the second level, Kim detailed how he transformed small encounters into significant opportunities in the US, leading to his impressive achievements, including two Emmy Awards. He emphasized the importance of keeping his passion alive by sharing inspiration with others, expressing deep gratitude for the impact they have had on his career.
In the final level, as he reached 37 years old, Kim discussed strategies for preparing for the future. He not only spoke about this, but also shared the process of creating the game for the first time and his use of AI, including trial and errors along the way.
"In the age of AI, I think it’s essential to flexibly utilize what I truly want to the fullest. I think at the last stage I obtained the skill of flexibility," he said.
"With this newfound flexibility, I am ready to face my final challenge: the AI robots. To succeed, I must draw upon all the skills I’ve developed -- my efforts in self-promotion through social media, sharing my passion and inspiration with others and my English fluency. Also, seizing opportunities not just by speaking, but by taking action. Lastly, regardless of how the world changes, it’s vital to adapt quickly and not cling to my past ways," Kim noted.
He concluded his speech to a round of applause, stating, "The reward of this last level was this microphone and this moment."
"I will continue to level up step by step like in this game, and I hope to prepare for the future together with all of you through teamwork," Kim added.
