English program on Korean heritage launched

A Korea Heritage Service-organized lecture on Korean heritage takes place at UNESCO Hall in Seoul on Saturday. (KHS)

A 12-week English program exploring Korean heritage from food to architecture will take place every Saturday through Nov. 30 for interested foreign nationals living in Korea, according to the Korea Heritage Service.

The program, launched last week, features a series of lectures by faculty of the agency-run Korea National University of Cultural Heritage at such historic places as the main Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace Gyeongbokgung and Bukchon Hanok Village in Seoul. A field trip to Jinkwansa, a Buddhist temple on the foot of Bukhansan, is also scheduled.

The program is part of the agency’s attempt to raise awareness of Korean heritage. In May, a program invited foreign envoys in Korea to a one-day event, briefly introducing them to Korean culture. In July, the agency organized a two-week summer program for foreign exchange students.

The latest lecture series is aimed at interested foreign national residents here.

On Saturday, Han Kyung-koo, secretary-general of the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, gave a lecture entitled “An Insider’s Gaze on Korean Heritage: From ‘Barbarian’ Ways of Life to K-Heritage.” The lecture was attended by students, scholars, diplomats and professionals.

Each lecture will accommodate up to 20 participants. For more information, contact the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage.