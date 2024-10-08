[Herald Design Forum] AI composer enhances human creativity, says creator of Korea’s 1st AI composer EvoM

Ahn Chang-wook introduces Korea's first AI composer EvoM at the Herald Design Forum held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Lim Se-jun/ The Korea Herald)

“AI is not a Genie of the Lamp -- it’s more like Jarvis, the intelligent assistant from Iron Man,” Ahn Chang-wook said during his keynote speech at the Herald Design Forum in Seoul on Tuesday. Ahn, a professor at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology and the creator of South Korea’s first AI composer, EvoM, highlighted the supportive role AI can play in the creative process.

EvoM, trained to write music at a level comparable to human composers, is one of the world’s top AI composers.

“I have a high-level engine that allows cooperation with other artists. Currently, I aim to enter the massive music industry market, valued at 45 trillion won ($33.6 billion), through AI collaboration interfaces and plugin services,” according to EvoM, introducing herself at the event.

EvoM operates through a method similar to human composers, beginning with the identification of a musical motif. It then determines the piece’s length, tempo, and genre before crafting the melody. After completing the melody, EvoM generates harmony and rhythm to add depth and richness to the composition.

The AI composer has already collaborated with various artists, including K-pop star Ailee, on her song “I Feel So Alone.”

Ahn reiterated that EvoM is not intended to replace human talent but rather to serve as a collaborative partner, making the creative process more efficient for human composers.