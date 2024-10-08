[Graphic News] Ohtani’s Dodgers jersey tops 2024 MLB merchandise sales

According to MLB.com, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ new superstar Shohei Ohtani topped merchandise sales this season, with his No. 17 jersey being the most popular. Ohtani, in his debut season with the Dodgers, made history by becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. This year, he recorded a .310 batting average, 54 home runs, 130 RBIs, 134 runs scored and 59 stolen bases, positioning him as a frontrunner for his third MVP title.

Trailing Ohtani in jersey sales were Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies in second, followed by Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who ranked third after hitting 58 home runs. Mookie Betts, another Dodgers standout, came in fourth, while Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets ranked fifth.