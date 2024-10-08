Bucheon hotel fire started from faulty AC unit wiring: police

A police line is set up in front of a hotel in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province on Sept. 23, a day after a fatal fire that resulted in seven casualties and 12 injuries. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The fatal hotel fire from August was found to be a man-made disaster, caused by the negligent management of firefighting equipment and poor electrical wiring, according to police officials on Tuesday.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency stated during its press briefing Tuesday that they have applied for a preliminary arrest warrant for four hotel authorities -- including the hotel owner, his daughter, the hotel operator and the hotel manager -- on charges of failing to fulfill their management duties.

On Aug. 22, a fire broke out on the eighth floor of a nine-story hotel in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, leaving seven dead and 12 injured. Authorities stated at that time that many casualties occurred due to the hotel's lack of proper firefighting equipment such as sprinkler systems.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, the police stated that the fire started from faulty wiring of a wall-mounted air conditioner in a hotel room, based on early investigative results from the National Forensic Service. Earlier on Sept. 23, the NFS had stated that the corrosion of wires connecting the indoor and outdoor air conditioner units in the hotel room may have caused the hotel fire.

“The electrical heat generated from the process of copper oxide proliferation found in the wires connecting the indoor and outdoor units of the air conditioner may have acted as an ignition source to create a blaze to the surrounding flammable materials,” said Kim Jong-min, head of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency's Metropolitan Investigation Unit.

Copper oxide proliferation refers to a process where the contact resistance of a conductor increases due to the oxidation of copper at contact points, which can lead to heat generation and failure in electrical systems.