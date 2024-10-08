Baby Monster to release first full-length album in November

Rookie girl group Baby Monster will release its first full-length album, “Drip,” on Nov. 1, seven months after its April debut, YG Entertainment said Monday.

The title track, "Drip," composed with the help of Big Bang’s G-Dragon, is expected to be a dance anthem for all ages. The other eight tracks include "Clik Clak," a hip-hop track described by YG Entertainment Chief Executive Producer Yang Hyun-suk as “unlike anything YG has ever presented before,” acoustic ballad "Love, Maybe," the '90s hip-hop-inspired "Really Like You" and "Billionaire," which brings an early 2000s R&B vibe.

The album also includes "Woke Up In Tokyo (RUKA & ASA)," showcasing the Japanese members' hip-hop style, the prereleased track "FOREVER," and the fan-favorite encore song "Batter Up (Remix) – Bonus Track."

In a video posted on YG’s official blog “YG Life,” Yang expressed high hopes for the album, calling it a special project. The promotional plan includes prereleasing two songs weekly, excluding the title track, with one-minute snippets to build anticipation. The title track will remain under wraps until the album’s official release, with no teasers planned.