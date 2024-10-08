Most Popular
-
1
Can Jennie break the K-pop solo artist slump?
-
2
Yoon, Marcos agree to upgrade military, infrastructure, nuclear ties
-
3
'Culinary Class Wars' producers deny trying to spice up results
-
4
Ex-president's daughter investigated for drunk driving accident
-
5
[Exclusive] Korea’s defense acquisition agency fails to meet legal standard for women representation
-
6
Seoulites celebrate coexistence at Wellness Seoul 2024
-
7
First lady’s Dior bag scandal to be at center of Assembly audit
-
8
Yoon honors veterans of Korean War in trip to Philippines
-
9
20 minors registered as CEOs making over 100 million won
-
10
Netflix, streaming platforms come under fire for loose ratings
Baby Monster to release first full-length album in November
Big Bang's G-Dragon helped write the girl group's new title track, "Drip"By Kim Jae-heun
Published : Oct. 8, 2024 - 14:34
Rookie girl group Baby Monster will release its first full-length album, “Drip,” on Nov. 1, seven months after its April debut, YG Entertainment said Monday.
The title track, "Drip," composed with the help of Big Bang’s G-Dragon, is expected to be a dance anthem for all ages. The other eight tracks include "Clik Clak," a hip-hop track described by YG Entertainment Chief Executive Producer Yang Hyun-suk as “unlike anything YG has ever presented before,” acoustic ballad "Love, Maybe," the '90s hip-hop-inspired "Really Like You" and "Billionaire," which brings an early 2000s R&B vibe.
The album also includes "Woke Up In Tokyo (RUKA & ASA)," showcasing the Japanese members' hip-hop style, the prereleased track "FOREVER," and the fan-favorite encore song "Batter Up (Remix) – Bonus Track."
In a video posted on YG’s official blog “YG Life,” Yang expressed high hopes for the album, calling it a special project. The promotional plan includes prereleasing two songs weekly, excluding the title track, with one-minute snippets to build anticipation. The title track will remain under wraps until the album’s official release, with no teasers planned.
The group will also release at least three music videos, including one for "Clik Clak," which will be released shortly before the album’s launch.
Since their April debut, Baby Monster -- composed of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita -- has seen massive success. Its first EP, “Babymons7er,” sold over 400,000 copies in its first week, setting a record for the highest-selling debut by a K-pop girl group. The main song, “Sheesh,” has amassed over 300 million YouTube views as of Tuesday, and their choreography video has surpassed 150 million views.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, Marcos agree to upgrade military, infrastructure, nuclear ties
-
NK leader threatens nuclear response
-
Assembly audit kicks off with bitter clashes