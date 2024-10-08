SK Bioscience acquires $3m stake in US biotech firm

Most Popular
-
1
Can Jennie break the K-pop solo artist slump?
-
2
Yoon, Marcos agree to upgrade military, infrastructure, nuclear ties
-
3
'Culinary Class Wars' producers deny trying to spice up results
-
4
Ex-president's daughter investigated for drunk driving accident
-
5
[Exclusive] Korea’s defense acquisition agency fails to meet legal standard for women representation
-
6
Seoulites celebrate coexistence at Wellness Seoul 2024
-
7
First lady’s Dior bag scandal to be at center of Assembly audit
-
8
Yoon honors veterans of Korean War in trip to Philippines
-
9
20 minors registered as CEOs making over 100 million won
-
10
Netflix, streaming platforms come under fire for loose ratings
SK Bioscience acquires $3m stake in US biotech firmBy Park Li-na
Published : Oct. 8, 2024 - 14:15
South Korean biotech firm SK Bioscience said Tuesday it has invested $3 million in the US-based biotech firm Fina Biosolutions to acquire a stake in the company as part of the company’s broader strategy to secure next-generation vaccine technologies and enhance its global competitiveness in the vaccine market.
Founded in 2006, Fina Biosolutions specializes in conjugate vaccines widely used in vaccines to prevent illnesses such as pneumonia, meningococcal disease and typhoid.
The company is known for its proprietary FinaXpress system, which utilizes an E. coli expression system to produce proteins such as CRM197, marketed as EcoCRM, a key carrier protein in vaccine production.
Fina Biosolutions is also developing a next-generation site-specific conjugation technology to enhance immunogenicity and production efficiency.
As FinaBio’s first and sole strategic investor, SK Bioscience plans to incorporate CRM197 technology into its vaccine production to increase efficiency and profitability.
FinaBio CEO Andrew Lees expressed optimism stating, “(SK Bioscience’s) investment will accelerate the global commercialization of EcoCRM.”
“Combined with our efficient conjugation technology, this will enable the development of next-generation conjugate vaccines. It will also allow us to continue our mission of promoting affordable vaccines,” Lee said.
The deal follows SK Bioscience’s recent acquisitions in Europe and the US, including gaining management control of Germany’s IDT Biologika and a conditional stake in US-based Sunflower, which specializes in protein manufacturing for vaccines.
“We are delighted to continue developing partnerships with global firms that have next-generation vaccine technology,” CEO and President of SK Bioscience Ahn Jae-yong said, emphasizing the company’s goal of strengthening its global position in the vaccine market.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, Marcos agree to upgrade military, infrastructure, nuclear ties
-
NK leader threatens nuclear response
-
Assembly audit kicks off with bitter clashes