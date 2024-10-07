Korean art in full swing in UK this fall

An installation view of “Digital Heritage, Now! AI With You" at the Korean Cultural Center UK (KCCUK)

Korean art will be at the center of attention in the UK this fall, with a variety of exhibitions featuring established Korean artists and projects set to coincide with Frieze London, which runs Wednesday to Sunday.

The Korean Cultural Center UK will host events on Thursday and Friday, bringing together artists and art enthusiasts alike for networking and a viewing of the ongoing exhibition “Digital Heritage, Now! AI With You.” The exhibition showcases the beauty and significance of Korean cultural heritage through a fusion of digital data and AI-powered media art.

“Digital Heritage, Now! AI With You” features a digital reinterpretation of the National Treasure No. 83 Pensive Bodhisattva statue using artificial intelligence, shown on an 83-inch LG TV.

“This year is particularly special for us as a variety of exhibitions and projects that show Korean art and artists will be shown in London, the mecca of soft power,” said Sun Seung-hye, head of the Korean Cultural Center UK. The center is operated by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Elsewhere, Korea’s fast-emerging young artist Lee Mi-re will showcase the solo exhibition “Open Wound” at Tate Modern from Wednesday to March 16, 2025 in partnership with Hyundai Motor, while Yang Hye-gue’s first-ever UK survey exhibition “Leap Year” will be shown at the Hayward Gallery from Wednesday to Jan. 5, 2025.

"Mire Lee is one of today’s most intriguing and original contemporary artists and we are delighted she will be creating her first work in the UK here at Tate Modern," said Karin Hindsbo, director of Tate Modern. "Lee produces powerful sculptures, and we look forward to seeing how she transforms the iconic Turbine Hall with her subversive, multi-sensory forms.”

London's Institute of Contemporary Arts opened choreography and performance artist Jeong Geum-hyung’s exhibition “Under Construction” on Sept. 25, which will run through Dec. 15.

A collection from Gyeongju National Museum is being shown at the British Museum as part of the “Silk Roads” exhibition. The state museum is among 29 partners presenting objects from the Silk Roads linking communities across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Korean architect Cho Min-suk’s "Archipelagic Void," a star-shaped pavilion inspired by “madang” or Korean traditional courtyards, is on view at Serpentine Pavilion until Oct. 27.