[AtoZ into Korean mind] The price of numbers: How rankings shape lives in Korea

Office workers commuting to work in Yeouido (Yonhap) Office workers commuting to work in Yeouido (Yonhap)

Jang Yun-jeong, 28, grew up in a world where numbers defined her worth. From academic achievements to salary and social status, her standing was calculated in terms of scores, grades and ranks. At school, where comparison was at its most ruthless, Jang received report cards after every midterm and final exam, which displayed her rank in each subject within her class and the entire school. These numbers made her constantly aware of where she stood relative to her classmates. "Feeling the need to outperform my classmates, I became increasingly obsessed with scores and rankings," Jang said. After graduation, grades were replaced by other metrics like age, salary and assets. It was only after she left South Korea that she truly grasped the pervasive influence of numbers on her life here. "In Canada, I felt myself becoming more distant from numbers," Jang, the author of an autobiographical book of essays titled “Lost in Vancouver,” told The Korea Herald. As someone who works in the field of education, Jang said she was impressed to find an education system that does not rely wholly on numeric evaluations to assess a student's performance. From what she has observed so far, all levels of education in Canada, from elementary school to university, use an absolute -- not relative -- grading system in which each student is graded according to fixed standards instead of a comparison with others. This environment encourages not only academic performance but also participation in extracurricular activities and sports, she explained. Life shaped by rankings The emphasis on rankings and numbers is deeply embedded in various aspects of Korean society, serving as the basis for the many hierarchies that permeate everyday life. High schools across the nation are ranked annually based on the number of students they send to the top-ranked Seoul National University. The year a student enters college identifies them with a cohort that forms the basis of many relationships they build while in school and later in life, including those with other alumni. For example, students entering in 2025 are referred to as the “class of ’25,” and this designation determines their seniority or junior status when interacting with others from the same school. When cheering for Team Korea during the Olympics, as seen in this summer’s games in Paris, the most widely used measure of Korea’s performance cited in local media is the country’s standing in the medals table.

Korean media keeps reporting on how many medals Korean athletes are winning (Yonhap) Korean media keeps reporting on how many medals Korean athletes are winning (Yonhap)

Music is no exception to this obsession with numbers. The nation's most popular music television programs, "Inkigayo" and "Show! Music Core," feature live performances by leading K-pop artists and rank their songs based on various criteria, including digital sales, album sales, YouTube views, social media mentions and real-time voting by fans. Although comparison is to some extent a human instinct, “No country in the world loves ranking things more than Korea. This is because Koreans are so accustomed to competition. It is the soul of this society,” said Kim Nu-ry, a professor in Chung-Ang University’s German literature department and author of multiple books on Korean society. From an early age, Koreans are exposed to constant competition and are conditioned to be mindful of how they rank in comparison to others, he explained. “They see ranking and competition as something natural and desirable because it leads to progress and growth,” he said. "The reasons for this are deeply connected to modern Korean history."

Music program Inkigayo ranks idol performers. (Screenshot of SBS Inkigayo) Music program Inkigayo ranks idol performers. (Screenshot of SBS Inkigayo)

‘Driver of progress’ Ranking things can have a positive effect, as numerical goals and comparisons provide clear guidance for achievement. For example, setting specific sales targets or outlining action plans that include clear deadlines and percentage goals can motivate employees. Similarly, recognizing and rewarding top students can encourage their peers to study harder. This is the approach taken by Korea as a nation in its quest to lift itself out of postwar poverty and achieve prosperity, explains Kim Soo-han, professor of sociology at Korea University. Korea’s remarkable development, as noted by the World Bank, of becoming “one of the few countries that has successfully transformed itself from a low-income to a high-income economy,” is deeply intertwined with numerical assessments. Sociologist Kim said that numbers were a convenient tool for leaders in managing national development. Administrations have presented national goals in terms of key metrics, such as the percentage growth of the gross domestic product, export volume or per-capita income, and even after goals were achieved, leaders have continued to promote them to the public in order to reinforce their own legitimacy. In particular, former President Park Chung-hee, an iron-fisted leader who ruled the country from 1961 to 1979, set numerical targets during each of his five-year economic development plans, such as average annual economic growth rates and export increase rates. This emphasis on using numbers to quantify national development progress continued under subsequent governments. Former President Lee Myung-bak’s main campaign slogan was the “747 plan,” which aimed for 7 percent economic growth, $40,000 gross domestic product per capita and Korea becoming one of the world’s top seven economies. Former President Park Geun-hye then put forward her “474 vision,” targeting 4 percent economic growth, a 70 percent employment rate and GDP per capita of $40,000.

Former President Lee Myung-bak’s main campaign slogan, the 747 plan (Namu wiki) Former President Lee Myung-bak’s main campaign slogan, the 747 plan (Namu wiki)