Over 60% of automotive exports shipped to N. America in Jan.-Aug.

This photo, provided on Mar. 18, shows newly manufactured automobiles at the Incheon Port waiting to be shipped overseas. (Incheon Port Authority)

Over 60 percent of South Korea's automotive exports during most of 2024 have been shipped to North America, according to industry data, raising concerns about the need for more balanced global export strategies.

The combined exports of the five South Korean automotive firms — Hyundai Motor, Kia, GM Korea, KG Mobility, and Renault Korea Motors — totaled 1,857,111 units during the January-August period. Of those, 61.4 percent, or 1,140,073 units, were shipped to North America, marking a 15.9 percent increase from 983,321 units during the same period last year.

In particular, exports to the United States totaled 970,066 units, representing about half of all South Korean automotive exports during the period. American exports saw an 18.7 percent on-year jump.

In contrast, exports to other regions experienced significant declines. Shipments to Africa dropped 44.7 percent, while exports to Asia, the European Union, Latin America, and the Middle East fell by 23.5 percent, 26.1 percent, 11.6 percent, and 9.2 percent, respectively.

Market watchers have expressed concerns over South Korea's growing reliance on the US market for automotive exports. Some worry that the next American administration could introduce regulatory measures in response to a large trade surplus with South Korea.

"If the trade surplus with the US becomes too large due to increased car exports, even an ally such as South Korea could face measures such as tariffs," said Kim Pil-soo, an automotive professor at Daelim University. (Yonhap)