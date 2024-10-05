Additional case of lumpy skin disease confirmed in S. Korea

Quarantine efforts are under way to control the spread of lumpy skin disease in Yeoju, 64 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in this file photo taken Sept. 19, 2024. (Yonhap)

South Korea has reported another case of lumpy skin disease in cattle, government officials said Saturday, raising the number of confirmed cases this year to eight.

The case broke out Friday at a livestock farm located in Goseong, about 160 kilometers northeast of Seoul, according to the agriculture ministry.

The new case was reported just one day after similar cases were confirmed at farms in Yangyang, 154 km northeast of Seoul, and Pyeongtaek, 64 km south of the capital.

To prevent further infections, the government has cordoned off the affected farms and implemented quarantine measures, according to the officials.

The agriculture ministry called on provincial governments to stay vigilant against additional cases breaking out across the nation and complete vaccination of cattle by the end of this month.

LSD is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.