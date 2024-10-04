Seventeen to take over Apgujeong

Seventeen is set to unveil a revamped “Seventeen Street” event from Oct. 16-25 in Apgujeong, southern Seoul.

Pledis Entertainment on Thursday shared a guidebook on the global fan platform Weverse detailing the offline event, which it is calling "Seventeen Street in Apgujeong."

This year, the space will embrace themes of "Feel" and "Fill," aligning with the release of Seventeen's upcoming album, "Spill the Feels."

Visitors can expect a variety of exhibits and interactive programs divided into four different zones: the Sensory Zone showcasing the group's diverse charms, the Diversity Zone where fans can express their emotions through colors, the Listening Zone featuring voice messages from the members and the Message Wall where Carats, Seventeen's fandom, can write letters to Seventeen.

Local restaurants, cafes, flower shops and perfume workshops will also participate in the event, creating a multisensory festival experience.

Additionally, an anticipated collaboration with Airbnb promises to enhance the event further.

Last year, Seventeen Street drew around 250,000 visitors for events held at Sebitseom and Seongsu-dong in Seoul. With the longer festival period this year, even more fans are expected to join the festivities.

"Spill the Feels" is set for release on Oct. 14.

The album conveys a message of resolving problems together by sharing emotions and trusting each other.

The most promoted song on the album is "Love, Money, Fame (Feat. DJ Khaled).” The album also includes three subunit tracks.

Meanwhile, the group's highly anticipated “Right Here” world tour kicks off with shows on Oct. 12 and 13 at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province, followed by performances in the US, Japan and major cities across Asia.