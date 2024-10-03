Take your dog to a festival this October

Most Popular
Take your dog to a festival this OctoberBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct. 5, 2024 - 16:00
From outdoor book festivals to fireworks and flower exhibitions, a wide range of festivals are set to entertain visitors wanting to savor the cooler weather while taking in the autumn atmosphere with friends and family.
Ganak-gu and Gangnam-gu -- two districts located in southern Seoul -- plan not to leave furry friends and their owners out of the fun.
Nakseongdae Park will become a small theme park for pet dogs where they can enjoy various activities.
Dogs and their owners can build precious memories as they try out the Godzilla Game and Waiting Competition or participate in the "Petiquette Sports Day," where pets compete in different games and complete missions.
A health examination booth for dogs will be held at the festival as well.
Those wishing to learn more about their furry friends, can try other hands-on activities that teach participants about grooming, behavior correction or how to make homemade snacks and dog-themed accessories for their companions.
The festival will take place on Oct. 9.
Meanwhile, a dog-friendly outdoor playground is scheduled to open at the Gangnam-gu Office parking lot on Oct. 12.
Different types of dog agility courses and photo zones will be installed for dogs and their owners.
Visitors can also participate in a dog tag-making program, pet manners programs and other dog-themed sessions.
Small and medium-sized dogs -- dogs under 40 centimeters in height -- can visit the leash-free playground from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., while dogs taller than 40 centimeters can explore the area from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All dogs are required to present their rabies vaccine certificates in order to participate.
At Gangnam Segok Sports Park and Gaepo Neighborhood Park, dog-friendly playgrounds are scheduled to open Nov. 3 and Nov. 16, respectively.
Dog lovers who are especially interested in pet care might want to visit 2024 Jeju Pet Fair at the International Convention Center Jeju on Jeju Island.
The event, which runs from Friday to Sunday, offers diverse dog-themed seminars on a variety of topics including beauty and health care.
Visitors can also share memorable moments with their dogs exploring a maze, doing agility training and more.
