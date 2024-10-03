Take your dog to a festival this October

Festivalgoers spend time with their dogs at Gangnam-gu's outdoor playground in 2023. (Gangnam-gu)

From outdoor book festivals to fireworks and flower exhibitions, a wide range of festivals are set to entertain visitors wanting to savor the cooler weather while taking in the autumn atmosphere with friends and family.

Ganak-gu and Gangnam-gu -- two districts located in southern Seoul -- plan not to leave furry friends and their owners out of the fun.

Nakseongdae Park will become a small theme park for pet dogs where they can enjoy various activities.

Dogs and their owners can build precious memories as they try out the Godzilla Game and Waiting Competition or participate in the "Petiquette Sports Day," where pets compete in different games and complete missions.

A health examination booth for dogs will be held at the festival as well.

Those wishing to learn more about their furry friends, can try other hands-on activities that teach participants about grooming, behavior correction or how to make homemade snacks and dog-themed accessories for their companions.

The festival will take place on Oct. 9.